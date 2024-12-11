HPHS Club, Community to Team Up to Prepare Meals for Malnourished Children

A club of Highland Park High School students hopes to prepare more than 100,000 meals for malnourished children around the world in February, and it is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help reach its goal.

Highland Park’s Feed My Starving Children Club will host its first MobilePack event on Feb. 16 in the high school cafeteria.

During the event, volunteers will prepare Feed My Starving Children MannaPack meal formulas, which have been developed by food scientists and nutrition professionals to help prevent or reverse malnutrition. The food will be donated to missions and humanitarian organizations that use them to operate orphanages, schools, clinics, and other programs.

The club needs over 400 additional volunteers to pack meals at the Feb. 16 event and help clean up after it ends. Packers will work in two-hour shifts from 9 to 11 a.m., 12 to 2 p.m., and 3 to 5 p.m. Clean-up is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.

Club members also aim to raise $30,000 to cover the cost of Feed My Starving Children’s MannaPack meal formulas, supplies, and other assistance. The event’s sponsors include Fajita Pete’s and Kendra Scott, and the club is looking for additional help to reach its goal, president Varsha Ravi said.

Ravi, who founded the high school’s Feed My Starving Children Club as a freshman, started volunteering with the nonprofit through her Sunday school class.

“In my culture, food is extremely sacred and respected,” she explained. “Additionally, being a first-hand witness to the struggles and tribulations of hunger every time I am in India, this organization’s efforts truly resonate with me.”

Click HERE to visit the Feed My Starving Children Club’s MobilePack webpage, email varsha.ravi1824@gmail.com to learn more about contributing to the event, or follow @fmsc_club on Instagram to receive club updates.