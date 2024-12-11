Kuby’s Sausage House Honored by the State of Texas

Karl Kuby got an early Christmas/Birthday gift this year when the state of Texas recognized him and Kuby’s Sausage House with the Historic Cornerstone Business Award which Kuby’s received from Preservation Dallas on May 21, 2024.

State Representative Morgan Meyer presented Mr. Kuby with a resolution marking Kuby’s valuable historical, cultural, and commercial contributions to the city of Dallas in a ceremony on Nov. 20.

Karl Kuby, Jr. and Karl Kuby III (Trey) joined Mr. Kuby at the celebration which took place at Mr. Kuby’s retirement community on Park Lane

Karl Kuby, Jr. expressed pride and awe at his father’s achievements saying, “Six decades sounds much older than 60 years, doesn’t it? Caught me a little off guard.”

Karl Kuby turns 92 on Dec. 25, 2024. Alles Gute zum Geburtstag und Fröliche Weihnachten, Herr Kuby.