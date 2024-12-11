‘Preston Hollow People’ Applauds
Natalia Salem, Class of 2027 student at The Hockaday School, on publishing her first novel, Golden Liars, available on Amazon.
David Craig and Mike Radar for being inducted into the 2025 North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame:
Craig, founder and CEO of Craig International, a commercial brokerage and development company created over 45 years ago, has worked to push the boundaries of North Texas development projects.
Rader, president of Prime Rail Interest, LLC and Prime 45 Development LLC, has developed property ranging from land infrastructure to building improvements across the Dallas-Fort Worth region since 1984.
Linda McMahon, CEO of the Dallas Economic Development Corporation and the former CEO of The Real Estate Council, for receiving the 2025 Industry Service Award that recognizes individuals whose contributions go beyond the traditional confines of the commercial real estate industry. McMahon is a longtime resident of Bluffview.
Jesuit Dallas senior Kevin Butera for receiving the Future Men of Action Award from the Southwest Jewish Congress. The Stan Golden Men of Action Awards recognize men from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in the DFW area who have distinguished themselves in the pursuit of positive social change, and Kevin’s leadership and influence, which extends across his entire Jesuit formation through service, academics, and athletics, has been exemplary.