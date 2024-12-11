Santa Claus Is Coming to the Park Cities

The holiday season is busy for Jolly Old Saint Nick, but he’ll still find time to visit his favorite city and town.

Highland Park announced today that Santa has submitted and received approval for a ride-along with one of the town’s patrol officers. Santa’s ride-along will begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight in zone 3 on the Santa Ride-Along Map. A Santa Tracker is available for residents wishing to follow Kris Kringle’s progress.

Santa is expected to spend a couple of hours on tonight’s ride-along, and to return in a week or so to complete his tour of Highland Park.

Santa Claus will tour University Park’s neighborhoods on a city fire engine every evening from Dec. 16 to 20. He will start at 6 p.m. and end at around 8 p.m. Residents can track Santa’s whereabouts each night with the city’s Santa Tracker.

The city also has a Santa Route Locator Tool that enables residents to search for their addresses, see which day Santa will be on their street, and print a PDF map of Santa’s route. A color-coded map of Santa’s weeklong journey is available below, or on the University Park website.

PHOTO: Courtesy City of University Park