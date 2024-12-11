The Bubble Lounge Toasts to Six Years of Heartfelt Storytelling

The Bubble Lounge Podcast celebrated six years of highlighting local heroes, showcasing businesses, and sharing insights on Park Cities life during a Nov. 13 anniversary celebration at Coupes Champagne Bar in The Shops of Highland Park.

The event brought together the podcast’s loyal listeners, valued sponsors, and past guests to enjoy signature cocktails crafted by Socorro Tequila, bites provided by Coupes Champagne Bar, and a festive atmosphere.

“This celebration was about more than just the podcast,” said host Martha Jackson. “It was about the amazing people who’ve shared their stories with us, the listeners who’ve laughed, cried, and learned alongside us, and the local businesses that make our community special.”

The podcast’s mission is to connect and uplift the community. Over the past six years, it has become a resource for local news, events, and storytelling. Guests have included coaches, authors, educators, and community leaders. The podcast has tackled issues that range from parenting challenges to supporting local businesses.

During the anniversary celebration, new initiatives and a renewed focus on highlighting underrecognized voices in the community were announced.

The Bubble Lounge Podcast is available on platforms including Apple Podcast and Spotify. To learn more, follow the podcast on Instagram @bubbleloungepodcast.