Brain Balance: The Year to Maximize Brain Health and Happiness

Actionable tips to prioritize your family’s brain health.

A live conversation with Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Chief Programs Officer for Brain Balance and Author of the Book Back on Track.



Thursday, January 16th, 2025

12PM CT



Start the new year with a commitment to your family’s brain health! Join Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Chief Programs Officer for Brain Balance and host of the Parents Know Webinar series, for an insightful 1-on-1 conversation about how to prioritize brain health to enhance overall well-being and happiness.



Discover how cognitive health, mental wellness, and emotional resilience are interconnected—and learn simple, science-backed strategies to optimize your brain’s performance. From sleep hygiene to nutrition, exercise to social connections, Dr. Jackson will share actionable tips you can implement right away to boost your mood, focus, and energy.