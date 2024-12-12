Thursday, December 12, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Claire Arnot and family with Ballerinas. PHOTO: Children's Health
Events News Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Breakfast with Santa Spectacular Spreads Holiday Cheer, Raises Critical Funds

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments , ,

The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas recently celebrated the holiday season with more than 700 friends and family at its Breakfast with Santa Spectacular.

The morning of holiday cheer included a catered breakfast, photographs with NorthPark Center’s Santa, performances, carolers, face painting, balloon artists, and additional photo opportunities with special characters.

Funds raised through this event support the critical services Children’s Health provides patients and their families.

You May Also Like

HP Faces Ryan Rematch in 5A Semifinals

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP LitFest Announces Keynote Speaker

Sarah Hodges 0

José is in the Holiday Spirit

Kersten Rettig 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *