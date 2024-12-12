Breakfast with Santa Spectacular Spreads Holiday Cheer, Raises Critical Funds
The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas recently celebrated the holiday season with more than 700 friends and family at its Breakfast with Santa Spectacular.
The morning of holiday cheer included a catered breakfast, photographs with NorthPark Center’s Santa, performances, carolers, face painting, balloon artists, and additional photo opportunities with special characters.
Funds raised through this event support the critical services Children’s Health provides patients and their families.