City Issues Reminder of Golf Cart Rules on Dallas Streets

The easability of heading to a nearby neighbor on a quiet residential street or using one for trick-or-treating with little ones in tow has been behind the increase in golf carts showing up off the usual golf course cart path in Preston Hollow neighborhoods.

Planning to use a golf cart on Dallas streets? Make sure you’re aware of the specific conditions and safety requirements outlined by the city to ensure safe and compliant operation.

Golf carts are allowed on public streets in the City of Dallas under specific conditions:

Speed Limit: They may operate only on streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

Registration: A valid permit sticker from the City Police Department is required, which involves an annual inspection and a $25 fee.

Driver Requirements: The operator must hold a valid driver’s license.

Operational Rules:

Must stay to the extreme right of the roadway.

Cannot operate on NC 279 except for crossing.

Speed limit for golf carts is 20 mph, and they must follow all applicable traffic laws, including the prohibition of open alcohol containers.

Safety Equipment: Golf carts must have mirrors, reflectors, and all safety devices installed by the manufacturer. Hand signals are required if brake lights or turn signals are not present.

Insurance: A minimum of $150,000 in liability insurance is mandatory.

Night Use: Headlights and taillights are required for operation between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise.

Violations may result in a $50 fine. The city disclaims liability for golf cart operations on public streets.