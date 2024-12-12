HP LitFest Announces Keynote Speaker

New York Times bestselling author of Beneath a Scarlet Sky and former investigative reporter Mark Sullivan will deliver the keynote speech at the 30th annual Highland Park Literary Festival (HP LitFest).

The acclaimed author of over 18 novels will speak at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Highland Park High School auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

David Magee PHOTO: Brass Mantle Entertainment

This year’s Flick Fest, the primary fundraising event for HP Litfest, will feature acclaimed screenwriter and two-time Academy Award nominee David Magee.

The event at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Angelica Theater in Mockingbird Station will include a showing and discussion Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns, and Finding Neverland, all films with screenplays written by Magee.

Donations of $35 or more include the movie screening, discussion, a beverage, and popcorn. Visit https://hplitfest.com/flick-fest/ for reservations and additional details.

HP LitFest began in 1995 through a collaboration between parents and the Highland Park High School English department. It has grown to include events for all HPISD students and community members, but remains committed to its mission of inspiring students, the community, and the Dallas area to celebrate language in all its written and spoken forms.

Highland Park High School students will attend a presentation from Sullivan and participate in at least one workshop from 25 accomplished novelists, journalists, poets, songwriters, and playwrights from all over the country during their English classes on Feb. 21.