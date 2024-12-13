HPISD Back Online After Network Outage

Highland Park ISD’s network and many core systems were back online Friday afternoon after an outage involving ransomware.

“There may be a few minor or unexpected issues as we reconnect to our online services, but we will continue to work through those in the coming days,” superintendent Mike Rockwood wrote in an email message to the school community.

The district is investigating whether any sensitive information was accessed during the incident. If this occurred, HPISD will notify any impacted individuals and provide them with instructions on enrolling in free credit monitoring and identity theft prevention services, according to the email.

“Finally, I want to acknowledge our incredible teachers and staff in Highland Park ISD,” Rockwood wrote. “They adapted to a number of unexpected challenges without complaint. They continually epitomize selfless service — and while I am not surprised, I am always thankful.”

Ransomware attackers lock users out of computer systems and data, and demand that the victim pay to regain access. The cybercrime is becoming more common and more serious, according to a Nov. 26 New York Times article about an attack against a supply chain manager that disrupted the business of companies including Starbucks.

HPISD consulted with cybersecurity experts and the FBI to craft its response to the incident, according to the email. Families were first notified of the outage on Dec. 2.