Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 9-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POLAR PLUNGE?

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar was out of luck after breaking a window before 6:43 p.m. on Dec. 13 to enter the concession stand at the Highland Park Pool. The concession stand is out of season, and there was apparently nothing to steal.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Monday

A villainous vandal damaged the windows of a 2024 Land Rover in the 4100 block of Glenwick Lane at about 6:32 a.m.

A thief took off at about 7:51 a.m. with the tail lights of a 2017 Ford F-150 in the 4200 block of Colgate Avenue.

10 Tuesday

A vain thief stole cosmetic products from CVS in Snider Plaza at about 10:10 a.m.

Why bother with background checks when there are unlocked vehicles? A thief stole a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm handgun, a Christensen Arms CA9 9mm handgun, a Microsoft Surface Laptop, a briefcase, and a wallet at about 2:58 p.m. from an unlocked 2023 Genesis GV80 on Lovers Lane.

Reported at 3:24 p.m. on Colgate Avenue: A fraudster stole $39,600 from a resident.

Officers issued a citation for assault to a 20-year-old woman at about 9:40 p.m. at an unspecified location.

11 Wednesday

How easy was it for a thief to steal a leather case, two backpacks, two laptops, a kindle, shoes, Soundcore headphones, a computer monitor, and a Mercedes-Benz key fob at about 7:39 p.m. from a 2024 Toyota on Northwest Parkway? The car was left unlocked.

The dehydrated driver of an unknown vehicle struck a drinking fountain at Coffee Park at about 9:25 p.m.

12 Thursday

A shady thief stole Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a multi-tool from an unlocked 2017 GMC Yukon Denali on Hanover Street at about 2:56 a.m.

A joyrider took off in a 2023 Ford Bronco on Purdue Street at about 8:36 a.m., along with a Rohrbaugh 9mm pistol, a Sig Sauer .40 caliber pistol, and a radar detector with camera.

13 Friday

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated at about 1:05 a.m. on Wentwood Drive.

Someone was arrested at about 12:31 p.m. on Emerson Avenue for allegedly threatening to exhibit or use a firearm at a school or on a bus.

Reported at 6:51 p.m.: A thief may have stolen a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm pistol, and an old “LA” hat from a locked 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck on Preston Road.

Reported at 8:31 p.m.: Officers investigated the theft of a makeup bag on Hanover Street.

14 Saturday

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated at about 2:45 a.m. on Bryn Mawr Drive.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A greedy globetrotter stole a passport, global entry card, MacBook Pro, clothes, and a Yeti backpack from an unlocked Ford Raptor at about 7:59 p.m. in The Plaza at Preston Center.

Police made a traffic stop and arrested a 31-year-old man on an outstanding warrant at about 8:05 p.m. on Amherst Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

A sneaky thief stole the tail lamps and damaged the truck bed cover of a 2020 Ford F-150 before 6:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

10 Tuesday

Missing an 8-pound bag of Purina One lamb and rice dog food? Check the temporary evidence lockers at the Highland Park Department of Public Safety. The food was placed there after being discovered at about 8 a.m. in a package near the intersection of Westway Avenue and Roland Avenue.

A pedaling pilferer stole an approximately 20-year-old bicycle from under a carport prior to 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue.

Reported at 12:32 p.m.: A careless cruiser hit a Jaguar XJ8 on Oct. 24 in Highland Park Village, then drove off without leaving information.

11 Wednesday

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container at about 2:59 a.m. in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane.

14 Saturday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A crummy driver broke the driver side mirror on a 2024 Chevy Equinox in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue before 9:15 a.m.

A trio of tricky thieves stole Fhaite Pilot sunglasses at about 1:22 p.m. from Moncler in Highland Park Village.

Reported at 11:31 p.m.: A greedy thief stole a golf bag with an unknown number of clubs on Nov. 24 from a location at the Dallas Country Club.