Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 9-15

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HARM IN A FALSE ALARM

The individual who reported a stabbing in the 5500 block of Royal Lane on Dec. 15 elicited a 911 response, but when it was determined to be a false alarm, it was evident the hoaxer did nothing but waste valuable time and resources.

9 Monday

An individual took property without permission from the trunk of a vehicle in the 5600 block of Lemmon Avenue.

10 Tuesday

A narcotics violation occurred in the 7200 block of Lemmon Ave, where the suspect was caught carrying nine pounds of marijuana.

An unspecified offense took place in the 6200 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

A truck in the 6600 block of Pemberton Drive was broken into and property was stolen.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A motor vehicle was stolen from a residence located in the 6600 block of Norway Road.

11 Wednesday

A theft occurred at a residence in the 7100 block of Janmar Drive.

A criminal trespass affidavit was issued in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive.

12 Thursday

A vehicle was stolen from a commercial parking lot in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

13 Friday

A theft occurred at a retail store located in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

The front and back license plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in a retail lot located in the 5900 block of Sherry Lane.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A criminal trespass affidavit was issued at a commercial property located in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

14 Saturday

Vandalism of property occurred in a retail shopping center located in the 11800 block of Preston Road.