Wednesday, December 18, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

James Keyes, Linda Silver, Dr. Lori Cook, and Frances Mitchell. PHOTO: George Fiala
Preston Hollow Schools 

Compass School Speaker Series Tackles Topics Like Brain Development

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

Texas weather may seldom prove conducive to fireside chats, but that hasn’t stopped an independent Dallas co-ed school from invoking the theme in service to the community.

The Compass School of Texas offers a Fireside Chat speaker series to educate and inspire families with thought-provoking topics explored by industry leaders and experts, campus leaders said.

The program is open to all Dallas area residents, not just those associated with the campus at 5414 West Northwest Hwy.

The November program at the Hall Arts Hotel featured the topic, “Find Your Family Compass with Less Anxiety and More Connection.”

The October program allowed guests to explore the Frontiers of Flight Museum and hear about brain development in children from panelists Linda Silver, CEO of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science; Lori Cook, director of clinical research for the Center for BrainHeath, and James Keyes: a global business leader, author, philanthropist, artist, musician, and commercial airline pilot.  

Compass School founding board member and secretary Frances Mitchell served as the moderator.

Throughout the discussion, panelists emphasized the importance of encouraging creativity and confidence in children, how that impacts brain development and future success in and outside the classroom, and that learning fear in the classroom can hold a child back from pursuing educational and professional opportunities.

“Growth mindset in the brain is fascinating,” Cook said. “First and foremost, I think it’s important to realize that this is something that can be fostered and built. One is not just born with either a fixed or growth mindset that can’t be altered . . . That’s the nature of growth.” 

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Announces Award Honorees

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Support Ronald McDonald House of Dallas on Feb. 20

Sarah Hodges 0

Trailblazing Lovers Lane UMC Minister Chronicles Her Journey of Faith

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *