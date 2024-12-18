Compass School Speaker Series Tackles Topics Like Brain Development

Texas weather may seldom prove conducive to fireside chats, but that hasn’t stopped an independent Dallas co-ed school from invoking the theme in service to the community.

The Compass School of Texas offers a Fireside Chat speaker series to educate and inspire families with thought-provoking topics explored by industry leaders and experts, campus leaders said.

The program is open to all Dallas area residents, not just those associated with the campus at 5414 West Northwest Hwy.

The November program at the Hall Arts Hotel featured the topic, “Find Your Family Compass with Less Anxiety and More Connection.”

The October program allowed guests to explore the Frontiers of Flight Museum and hear about brain development in children from panelists Linda Silver, CEO of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science; Lori Cook, director of clinical research for the Center for BrainHeath, and James Keyes: a global business leader, author, philanthropist, artist, musician, and commercial airline pilot.

Compass School founding board member and secretary Frances Mitchell served as the moderator.

Throughout the discussion, panelists emphasized the importance of encouraging creativity and confidence in children, how that impacts brain development and future success in and outside the classroom, and that learning fear in the classroom can hold a child back from pursuing educational and professional opportunities.

“Growth mindset in the brain is fascinating,” Cook said. “First and foremost, I think it’s important to realize that this is something that can be fostered and built. One is not just born with either a fixed or growth mindset that can’t be altered . . . That’s the nature of growth.”