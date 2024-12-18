Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Announces Award Honorees

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced the 2025 award recipients who will be recognized at the 41st annual Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show on Feb. 12 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Founded by Janet Evans and Rusty Duvall, the Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show has raised more than $16 million in its 41 years, funding research in Texas, including UT Southwestern Medical Center. Since its inception some patient survival rates have doubled and countless advances have been made with new safer treatments for patients.

“Each year LLS recognizes individuals in the North Texas community who, through their philanthropy, advocacy, legacy, and sometimes own battles with blood cancer, have made an impact in raising awareness and funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,” remarked Leah Swanson, executive director of Red River Region, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. “We are especially grateful for this year’s honorees and award recipients whose dedication and generosity make a profound difference for our mission and its future.”

Dr. Robert Berryman, a renowned oncologist with expertise in treating blood cancer patients, will be presented with the Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award, which recognizes individuals who have had a profound impact in the community, specifically in the fight against cancer. Dr. Berryman is currently the Director for Outreach and Clinics for the Blood and Marrow Transplantation Services at Baylor University Medical Center.

Texas native and legendary actor, the late Larry Hagman, will be recognized with this year’s Memorial Hero Award, which honors an individual in the community who has passed away and who battled blood cancer. Hagman played J.R. Ewing on the show “Dallas” for 14 seasons before passing away at age 81 from acute myeloid leukemia.

Jude Cobler will receive the Spirit of Tom Landry Award, given to a youth who has battled blood cancer. After having bone marrow transplants, CAR-T therapy, and most recently relapsing during his freshman year of college, Cobler is a five-time survivor of leukemia. After years of battling cancer, he is in remission and studying computer science at University of Texas at Dallas. He has relied on his family during his journey and continues to share his experiences and inspire others to stay positive in their fight against cancer.

Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush will receive the 2025 ICON Award. For decades, Mrs. Bush has championed key issues in the fields of education, health care, and human rights. The mission of LLS is also a priority for Mrs. Bush and the entire Bush family as President George W. Bush’s sister, Robin Bush, lost her battle with leukemia when she was just three years old.

Chaired by Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson, the Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show will include a champagne reception, recognition of 2025 award recipients, a runway show produced by Jan Strimple, with fashions provided by Highland Park Village retailers, including Veronica Beard, LoveShackFancy, SIMKHAI, Carolina Herrera, la vie style house and Lela Rose, followed by a seated luncheon. Longstanding supporters Mona and Grey Stogner will serve as the 2025 honorary chairs. Sponsorships, tables and tickets are available now.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is a global leader in the fight against cancer, with its mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.