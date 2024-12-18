Local Italian Eateries Celebrate the Holidays with Special Menus

If you’ve always wanted to spend the holidays in Italy but couldn’t swing it, several local Italian restaurants are offering specials throughout the holidays and on December 24 and 25.



Princi Italia is celebrating seasonal white truffles from Alba from December 15-23 with some very tempting specials. From white truffle mac and cheese to Chilean sea bass with shaved with truffles and escarole risotto, this is a menu that speaks to the heart of every truffle lover.

On Christmas Eve, Princi Italia continues to celebrate white truffles with its truffle ricotta ravioli and tartufo pizza while also offering gorgeous veal chop parmigiana and other specialties. The restaurant is open for dinner from 4 p,m, to 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. It’s closed Christmas Day.

Princi Italia, Preston Royal Village: 5959 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX

North Italia in Galleria Dallas has winterized its menu by adding a seasonal vegetable salad that includes butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, dates and a kiss of white balsamic vinaigrette. North Italia’s burrata di Stagione serves up the creamy white cheese with a red wine poached pear, Sicilian pistachio crumble and bread. And, for the first time ever, you can order the lasagna bianca al forno for dine in. Usually, this silky white lasagna is only available for takeout. North Italia Galleria Dallas is open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

North Italia Galleria Dallas: 13270 Dallas Parkway, Suite 1155, Dallas, TX

Eataly is not only a fun place to shop and dine in the run up to Christmas, you can also purchase your holiday meal to serve at home or have your holiday meal at either La Pizza & La Pasta or Terra which are both open on December 25.

Eataly’s holiday catering menu includes a Tuscan-style roasted boneless turkey breast Tacchino Arrosto, oven roasted Atlantic Salmon Al Forno, and sides of Porchetta Stuffing, Eggplant Parmigiana, and Broccoli Rabe. Sweet desserts available include Tiramisu Della Nonna, Panna Cotta Holiday, and Sette Vele Holiday.

If you’d rather dine out on December 25, make reservations at La Pizza & La Pasta or Terra where you can enjoy a three-course menu and antipasti for $55 per person at La Pizza & La Pasta and $75 per person at Terra.

Eataly Dallas: NorthPark Center, Dallas, TX.

Though it’s not offering any holiday specials, everything at Il Bracco tastes great. It’s open regular hours for Christmas Eve and closed on December 25.

Il Bracco: 8614 Preston Center Plaza, Dallas, TX.

Christmas night coincides with the first night of Hanukkah once about every 15 years and this is the year for that. Buon Natale and Happy Hannukah to all who celebrate!