Support Ronald McDonald House of Dallas on Feb. 20

Get ready to ‘Rock the House’ and support the home-away-from-home for families of children receiving treatment for a serious illness or injury.

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas invites the community to a rockin’ great time on Feb. 20 at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway. The evening will feature music played by DJ Lucy Wrubel, dancing, a paddle raise, and a big board auction.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with a VIP reception starting at 6:30 p.m.

‘Rock the House’ was formerly known as the ‘Under the Moonlight Gala.’ Funds raised at the event will benefit Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, which provides a caring, supportive, and home-like environment for families and children facing medical crises.

Click HERE to join the event as a sponsor or purchase a ticket.