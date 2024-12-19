Jump Seat Coach Brings Drive, Dedication to SMU Riding Team

The SMU mustang holds a special meaning for the University’s National Champion equestrian team, the animal’s natural fencing ability mirroring the mascot’s significance in overcoming obstacles.

Watching Jumping Seat Coach Laura Persons in the ring, it’s evident she’s a home-grown horse woman — the equine expert’s demeanor resembling the formidable animals trotting around her. Persons, now in her fourth season with the Mustangs, started in the saddle at age 5.

“It was our thing,” said Persons of riding with her mom and sister, the equestrian taking a break from competition to attend Cornell University. Before arriving at the Hilltop, Persons owned Serendipity Farms in Austin, where she was also head trainer.

Bringing the talents of each rider together as a team is key to Persons’ success. “It can be such an individual sport, so the rare times they all get to be part of the same team, it’s a great thing,” said the riding coach. “We want to make sure these dedicated riders are equally valued, and all have the opportunity to excel in our program,” she said.

Her “pick yourself up from your bootstraps” approach evident, Persons reminds the student-athletes to get right back in the saddle after a hiccup. “There’s not a lot of wallowing in your misery. Even when they stumble, I insist they get back in the saddle, let the mistakes go, dust themselves off, and win their point,” she said.

On Oct. 25, the SMU equestrian team faced its first rematch of the season against rival TCU at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

“We are so excited to have a home meet,” said coach Persons of the match-up. “They are ready to ride their own horses on their home turf,” she said of her riders.

Hensley Humphries on Emil.

Team co-captain Hensley Humphries shared her coach’s excitement. “When we compete on the road, we only have four minutes to get to know a completely new horse, so it’s a huge disadvantage to be the away team,” she said.

Jump seat rider Katelyn Vandenburg echoed the advantage for the home team. “Getting to practice on the starting horse lineup and having a pre-knowledge feel of what is underneath you is key, as is knowing what the horse’s quirks are,” said the SMU sophomore.

Aedan Mooney on Rio.

SMU owns 35 team horses, all of whom are donated to the school; 15 of them are jumping horses. Many are living a second-chance life after injury or old age took them out of the professional circuit.

Tokyo, who was donated to the university’s equestrian program by rider Humphries’ family, has accompanied the SMU student on her journey. “He’s always had a special place in my heart; it makes me happy to see how well he thrives in a college riding program,” said the SMU senior.

Vandenburg also holds a partiality to her equine partner, revealing, “I have an excellent relationship with one of our newer horses, Rio. He’s also my care horse, so I get extra time with him when preparing for meets.”

Humphries, who serves as co-captain alongside Augusta Iwasaki, reflected on the team’s growing bond as they continue to build on their success as a whole. “We like to do things as a team outside of practice to get to know each other in and out of the saddle,” the senior rider said.

The fifth-ranked SMU equestrian team finished 15-4 over No. 2 TCU at the Oct. 25 event. With the victory, the Mustangs earn a 15-14 advantage in the series against their cross-town rival, the 11-point margin of victory marking the second-largest win by either team in the series.

Remaining humble, the team isn’t looking a gift horse in the mouth, but are proud of the hard work that put them on their high horse.

The SMU equestrian team holds 10 national titles for SMU athletics, and the champions say they’re not ready to hand off the reins anytime soon.