Editor’s Inbox: Babbling About Pony Playoff Bauble

Want a bauble to mark SMU’s incredible 2024 football season and historic trip to the new 12-team College Football Playoffs?

There’s a bobblehead — make that bobbleheads — for that.

“We’re excited to unveil these limited-edition bobbleheads celebrating the SMU Mustangs’ historic 2024 football season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Phil Sklar announced recently.

Sklar co-founded the museum, which opened to the public Feb. 1, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The museum’s officially licensed SMU Mustangs Bobblehead Collection includes two of SMU’s costumed mascot Peruna and the first bobblehead featuring SMU’s live mascot Peruna IX.

Standing on a base that reads “SMU Mustangs” across the front with a backing featuring the SMU logo, the first Peruna bobblehead is giving the No. 1 signal while wearing a red shirt adored with the SMU logo in blue. Standing on a football field-like texture, the second Peruna bobblehead is positioned on a numbered block that can be adjusted when SMU’s ranking changes. Peruna is also holding a football adorned with the SMU logo. Running on a grass-like texture on a base bearing his name, the Peruna IX bobblehead is a replica of SMU’s miniature black Shetland pony.

“These bobbleheads are the perfect way for SMU fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their school pride year-round,” Sklar said.

The bobbleheads are $35 for the standard Peruna Bobblehead and $40 each for the SMU Football Top 25 Ranking Tracker Bobblehead and Peruna IX Bobblehead plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Visit the store here. All three are expected to ship in May.







