Thursday, December 19, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The museum's officially licensed SMU Mustangs Bobblehead Collection includes two of SMU’s costumed mascot Peruna and the first bobblehead featuring SMU’s live mascot Peruna IX. (Photo: Courtesy The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
Living Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Editor’s Inbox: Babbling About Pony Playoff Bauble

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

Want a bauble to mark SMU’s incredible 2024 football season and historic trip to the new 12-team College Football Playoffs?

There’s a bobblehead — make that bobbleheads — for that.

“We’re excited to unveil these limited-edition bobbleheads celebrating the SMU Mustangs’ historic 2024 football season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Phil Sklar announced recently.

Sklar co-founded the museum, which opened to the public Feb. 1, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The museum’s officially licensed SMU Mustangs Bobblehead Collection includes two of SMU’s costumed mascot Peruna and the first bobblehead featuring SMU’s live mascot Peruna IX.

Standing on a base that reads “SMU Mustangs” across the front with a backing featuring the SMU logo, the first Peruna bobblehead is giving the No. 1 signal while wearing a red shirt adored with the SMU logo in blue. Standing on a football field-like texture, the second Peruna bobblehead is positioned on a numbered block that can be adjusted when SMU’s ranking changes. Peruna is also holding a football adorned with the SMU logo. Running on a grass-like texture on a base bearing his name, the Peruna IX bobblehead is a replica of SMU’s miniature black Shetland pony.

“These bobbleheads are the perfect way for SMU fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their school pride year-round,” Sklar said.

The bobbleheads are $35 for the standard Peruna Bobblehead and $40 each for the SMU Football Top 25 Ranking Tracker Bobblehead and Peruna IX Bobblehead plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Visit the store here. All three are expected to ship in May.



William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Scots Fans, Get Ready for Game Day!

Sarah Hodges 0

The BBB List of Top Holiday Scams

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

HP Aims to Cap Title Run Against Rangers

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *