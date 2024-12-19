Scots Fans, Get Ready for Game Day!

Some of the most valuable players at Saturday’s state title game won’t be on the field.

Scots fans have been cheering on their team every step of the way. Their support and energy have inspired this year’s team to overcome obstacles and play a season of outstanding football. The Scots are counting on the community to support their try for the Class 5A Division I state title.

Still need seats for the big game against Spring Branch Smithson Valley at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at AT&T Stadium?

Go to https://seatgeek.com and type in “UIL High School Football State Championships Tickets” in the box titled “What do you want to see live?” Click on “Dec 21 UIL State Championships 5A DI, 6A DII, 6A DI” and select your seats. The Scots are the home team, and fans should sit at the south side of the stadium.

Scots fans are also invited to cheer on the home team during a community pep rally at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, in the Highland Park High School competition gym.

People Newspapers will see you at the game! Go Scots!