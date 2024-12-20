Friday, December 20, 2024

Lindsay Wilson. Courtesy Photo
Real Talk: Lindsay Wilson

Influenced, in part, by childhood memories of a residential designer her mom used in Little Rock, Lindsay Wilson chose her major midway through her freshman year at the University of Arkansas.

“I was looking for a career that would combine art/creativity with business, essentially making sure I chose a direction that would have ample job opportunities (solid Dad advice),” the Greenway Parks resident recalled recently.

The head of the university’s interior design department “did a wonderful job outlining the many careers an interior design degree could open up for me,” Wilson said. “But I had no idea what a great experience it would turn out to be.”

Great indeed. Wilson serves as president and interiors sector leader for Corgan, which has designed headquarters interiors for such companies as Keurig Dr Pepper, PMG, Toyota North America, Southwest Airlines, State Farm, and State Street.

The global company was recently named Firm of the Year by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID).

If you could go back in time and give yourself advice, what would it be? 

Design is a team sport. I would certainly tell my younger self to start building a network of professionals as early as possible in your career. Those trusted partnerships not only make for successful projects but also for great friendships. 

What is the best thing about working in interior design? 

All of the people I have gotten to meet and all of the companies I have had the privilege to see ‘inside’ of.  My own leadership journey has been influenced by being able to watch and learn from leaders of great companies like Toyota, Fossil, Southwest Airlines, and Keurig Dr. Pepper — just to name a few. 

What’s your favorite trend right now? 

The influence of both residential and hospitality design on workplace design is a wonderful trend. The all-white corporate offices of 10 years ago have given way to natural materials, lots of texture, wood tones, and color. We love it. That is driven by the desire to elevate the office and make it a place that people look forward to coming to — a place that meets the needs of employees from a work perspective but also helps foster interpersonal connections at work.   

What is your outlook on the Dallas market? 

Dallas continues to be a positive place for companies to grow and relocate to. We are also seeing many organizations wanting to upgrade their spaces. There is a fantastic design community here, and each beautiful space — whether it’s an office, home, restaurant, or multi-family building — pushes forward Dallas’ reputation for great design talent. 

What’s a fun fact about yourself? 

I hire designers for my own home projects. Yes, I am an interior designer, but I value the input of professionals who work in the residential space. 

