SMU To Celebrate Commencement Convocation

More than 600 students from SMU’s undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs will be honored at the December Commencement Convocation at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in Moody Coliseum. The ceremony will be streamed at smu.edu/live.

BY THE NUMBERS:

A total of 644 degrees will be awarded to the fall graduating class.

49 students will graduate with multiple degrees.

76 international students from 26 countries will receive degrees.

16 military veterans and 32 student athletes will receive degrees.

54 graduating students studied abroad.

Richard Ware Courtesy SMU

The featured speaker is Richard Ware, a longtime member of SMU’s Board of Trustees and a celebrated West Texas banker. During his tenure as an SMU trustee, he has been known as the students’ friend, advocating for their interests and serving as a mentor and trusted advisor to many individuals. Ware is the fourth-generation chairman of Amarillo National Bank – the largest bank in West Texas and one of the largest family-owned banks in the United States.

Guests will pass through security screening and should be aware of restrictions on bags carried into Moody Coliseum. Find more information on parking and the clear bag/small bag policy here.

What: SMU Commencement Convocation honoring students receiving degrees from SMU’s undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Where: Moody Coliseum, 3009 Binkley Ave., Dallas, TX 75205.