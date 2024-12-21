Scots vs. Rangers: Inside the Box Score

By Randy Jennings / Contributor

ARLINGTON — Despite facing a deficit of three points at halftime, Highland Park players, coaches and fans remained confident a seventh UIL state football championship was still within reach.

After all, a typical ball-controlled second half has served HP well not only this season, but throughout head coach Randy Allen’s 26 seasons in charge.

But Spring Branch Smithson Valley’s defense had other ideas, limiting the Scots in the final two quarters to 118 total yards and zero points on the way to a 32-20 victory in the Class 5A Division I state championship game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

“Smithson Valley controlled the ball and we weren’t able to do it,’’ said Allen. “We couldn’t get anything going in the second half.”

On its five second-half possessions, HP used only 6:34 of clock time with its deepest penetration the Rangers’ 40 yard-line. The Scots had not been shut out in the second half since October 2023.

“I don’t think we were as crisp and sharp in our execution maybe as in the past,” Allen said. “I give Smithson Valley credit for that. Their defense played to stop the big play.”

Smithson Valley longtime coach Larry Hill’s emphasis in a halftime talk to his team was to apply more pressure on Scots sophomore quarterback Buck Randall, forcing him to get the ball out of his hands quicker.

“We gave up a number of explosive plays early, so we wanted to get up on him and make him uncomfortable,” said Hill, who is now 1-4 in state championship games. “Our defensive coaches empower our players to make on-field adjustments.”

Without burning much clock on offense, the Highland Park defense was on the field for 40 plays in the second half. Time of possession in the second half favored Smithson Valley by over 17 minutes.

“When you can’t sustain drives, you leave the defense out there and I know they were getting tired,” said Allen.

Rangers running back Brad Sowersby and quarterback Cade Spradling took advantage of the widening running holes in the Scots defense by combing for 299 rushing yards. Only some gritty work by the HP defense near its goal line kept it a one-score game until the final four minutes.

“They knew how to stop us in the run game,’’ said HP running back James Lancaster. “And they figured out a way to stop the big plays, too. They are very well coached.”

Another Smithson Valley weapon was its kicking game. Trent Amaya kicked four field goals and his kickoffs for touchbacks forced Highland Park to begin drives at its own 25.

“When they are consistently starting around their 40, that makes a big difference,’’ said Allen, who is 4-2 in state championship games with the Scots.

HP state championship game history

1944: Lost to Port Arthur 20-7; Class 2A

1945: Tied Waco (co-champs) 7-7; Class 2A

1947: Lost to San Antonio Brackenridge 21-13; Class 2A

1957: Beat Port Arthur 21-9; Class 4A

2005: Beat Marshall 59-0; Class 4A-DI

2007: Lost to Lake Travis 36-34; Class 4A-DII

2016: Beat Temple 16-7; Class 5A-DI

2017: Beat Manvel 53-49; Class 5A-DI

2018: Beat Alvin Shadow Creek 27-17; Class 5A-DI

2024: Lost to Spring Branch Smithson Valley 32-20; Class 5A-DI