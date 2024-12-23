Favorites of 2024: Their Portraits Exhibit Remembers Hostages

When People Newspapers featured The Museum of Biblical Art’s The Portraits, a selection of photographic images were included. At the time, however, the camera lens captured many more facets of the faces portrayed. I’ve added some images below that impacted me during the tour Dr. Scott Peck so generously provided that were not included in our original publication. As part of our favorite stories of 2024, we’ve included the article’s link HERE.

In browsing back through the dozens of photos taken, I was struck by how the artists’ portraits emerged into the forefront, no matter the positioning or lighting of the photographic angle.

With a humble acknowledgement of my naiveté of the complex geopolitical perspectives involved in these conflicts, my intention in writing the piece was to highlight the human side of loss — which is why I’ve also included some photos of the museum’s other art exhibits that convey poignant remembrances of the sufferers and the upstanders so significant to our history.