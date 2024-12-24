Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 16-22

PHOTO: Usplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DETRIMENTAL DRIVER

The weapon of intimidation was a several thousand pound car that caused bodily injury when the suspect intentionally ran over a bicyclist in the 8900 block of Boedeker Drive on Dec. 17.

16 Monday

Vandalism of property occurred in the 7200 block of North Janmar Drive.

A robber entered the backyard and stole property in the 10700 block of Les Jardins Drive.

17 Tuesday

A motor vehicle was stolen in the 5700 block of Orchid Lane.

A car door was damaged and property was stolen from a car in the 6100 block of Luther Lane.

A robbery occurred at The Shops at Park Lane.

A motor vehicle was stolen from a medical facility in the 9300 block of North Central Expy.

A motor vehicle was stolen from Lincoln Park Shopping Center.

A theft occurred at a retail store located at NorthPark Center.

A theft occurred at a residence in the 6900 block of Northaven Road.

A trespass warning was issued at a restaurant located in the Preston Forest Shopping Center.

Property was stolen from inside a vehicle parked in a grocery store lot in the 7100 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar broke into a property located in the 10800 block of Camellia Drive and stole property.

Vandalism of property occurred in the 6200 block of Azalea Lane.

Outdoor property was stolen a residence in the 4600 block of Willow Lane.

18 Wednesday

A phantom thief swiped packages from the front porch of a home located in the 5300 block of Waneta Drive.

A porch pirate stole a package from a residence in the 7000 block of Orchid Lane.

A motor vehicle was stolen in the 6800 block of Stichter Avenue.

Several personal items were stolen from inside a vehicle after the suspect broke the window at NorthPark Center.

An individual crashed into another driver and left the scene without providing identification in the 7200 block of Royal Lane.

19 Thursday

The window of a car was damaged during a break in, and items were stolen from inside the vehicle in the Lincoln Park Shopping Center.

An individual was cited with disorderly conduct after shouting profanities at staff at NorthPark Center.

A vehicle was stolen from a commercial parking lot in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

A motor vehicle was stolen from a NorthPark Center parking lot.

An individual was cited with public intoxication at NorthPark Center.

Property was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5900 block of Forest Lane.

20 Friday

An individual was cited with public intoxication at NorthPark Center.

A 2018 Dodge Charger was stolen from a parking lot at Northpark Center.

An individual was cited for being under the influence of narcotics at Northpark Center.

A theft offense occurred at a residence in the 11030 block of Tibbs Avenue.

21 Saturday

Vandalism of property occurred in a retail shopping center located in the 11800 block of Preston Road.

The window of a vehicle was broken, and property was stolen from a parking lot at Northpark Center.