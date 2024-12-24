Santa’s Helpers Deliver Supplies to Shelter Dogs in Need

PHOTO: To The Rescue

Local shelters are giving a big Howliday shout-out to the paw-some volunteers with Forever Family Rescue who came together to deliver loads of donated dog food just in time for the holidays.

The joy was contagious as volunteers donning Santa hats rung dog toy jingle bells at each juncture, and offered chew toys, special treats, and snuggles to the shelter animals.

Food shortages often emerge during the holiday break when animal shelters, including the SPCA of Texas, are in need of the most assistance.

The cases of donated dog food came courtesy of Freshpet in Ennis and, because the all-natural dog food requires refrigeration, Santa and his helpers of course delivered a large-capacity storage refrigerator to the local animal shelter and adoption center in need of one.

With tails wagging during Christmas Eve morning visits, the volunteers relished the puppy love, and hope that Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen will make a stop along these parts again next year.