Try These Quick and Easy Ways to Style Your Coffee Table

You should never underestimate the impact that a coffee table has on the rest of the room. Since they’re often the centerpieces of the living room or the den, they affect a visitor’s first impression. Fortunately, they’re also easy to style once you know the tried-and-true methods for decorating them.

My go-tos for styling a coffee table are stacks of books, something tall (such as a plant or a series of candlesticks), a storage tray or dish, and one unusual accessory.

Books

Coffee table books look best when stacked in groups of two to four each. Whenever possible, try to select books with covers that complement the color scheme of the rest of the room. Another rule of thumb is to avoid stacking books at a diagonal angle compared to the table; doing this makes it look as if you set the books down in a hurry.

Plants

A coffee table without a single plant (whether live or faux) can feel a little staged. Plants add an organic touch and some texture to the tablespace. As with everything else, the plant needs to be the correct proportion for the table. Plants should not be so large that they get in the way of conversation or watching television.

Trays

Trays can help organize functional items, such as coasters. Make sure to pick one that doesn’t occupy more than half of the tabletop, and don’t place it right in the center, either. Although many homeowners use their coffee table tray to store remotes, I recommend storing those out-of-sight in drawers or a decorative box instead.

Decorative objects

Coffee tables are also a great place to show your personality, since they’re an appropriate spot for unusual collectibles and antiques. Examples can include pretty jewel boxes, glass orbs, or small sculptures. To vary the heights of your objects, place decorative objects or plants on top of your stacked books.

If you need help finding charming accessories for your coffee tables, you may want to consult a professional designer. We know the best places to find antique tea caddies, statues, pottery plates or bowls, and other great items.

Coffee tables should be artfully designed, but functional too, leaving plenty of space to set down a magazine or a drink. By following these tips, you can design a coffee table that’s not only useable, but also adds some serious style to your room.

Margaret Chambers, a registered interior designer (RID) and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) member, leads Chambers Interiors and Associates. Her colleague Caitlin Crowley helped edit this column. Visit chambersinteriors.com/blog for more design advice.