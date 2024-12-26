Thursday, December 26, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Courtesy Lesley Rhodes
News Park Cities Schools Sports 

Favorites of 2024: Lady Scots Honor Star Athlete at Tracy Wills Invitational

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments , ,

Nearly 30 years after Tracy Wills’ death from pneumonia, the Lady Scots at Highland Park High School continue to honor her memory annually with the Tracy Wills Invitational, the track team’s only home meet of the season.

That they do so is a tribute both to Wills, who is remembered as a standout athlete, hard-worker, and devoted friend, and to the spirit of the team itself.

The story of Wills’ legacy as told by her family members, a teammate, and a current Lady Scot is one of my favorites from 2024.

Read the full story here.

You May Also Like

Nominate a Young Leader for People Newspapers’ 20 Under 40

Sarah Hodges 0

Debutantes Presented at Idlewild, Calyx, Terpsichorean Club Balls

William Taylor 0

Voices: The Holidays and The Ambiguity of Hope

Contributor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *