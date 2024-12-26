Favorites of 2024: Lady Scots Honor Star Athlete at Tracy Wills Invitational

Nearly 30 years after Tracy Wills’ death from pneumonia, the Lady Scots at Highland Park High School continue to honor her memory annually with the Tracy Wills Invitational, the track team’s only home meet of the season.

That they do so is a tribute both to Wills, who is remembered as a standout athlete, hard-worker, and devoted friend, and to the spirit of the team itself.

The story of Wills’ legacy as told by her family members, a teammate, and a current Lady Scot is one of my favorites from 2024.

Read the full story here.