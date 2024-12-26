New Coach Looks to Elevate Perennial Postseason Success for Lady Scots

Chad Hobbs was looking for a new challenge leading an elite girls soccer program in the Dallas area, and Highland Park provided the ideal landing spot.

The former head coach at perennial powerhouse Flower Mound Marcus, who spent the past year coaching youth academy teams for MLS franchise Austin FC, returns to the high school ranks this season with the Lady Scots.

“I was happy coaching with Austin FC. It was an awesome experience,” Hobbs said. “But I was excited about being back in this area. I wanted to take over another high school program. I thought Highland Park was a good fit.”

Hobbs won more than 200 games in 12 seasons at Marcus, which regularly made deep playoff runs in the 6A classification. He replaces Aaron McGough, who led HP to district titles in each of her three seasons at the helm.

After spending the past two years in 6A, the Lady Scots are back in Class 5A this winter. That’s where they won the most recent of their seven state championships, more than any other program in the state, in 2019.

“The transition has been really smooth. They are highly motivated and highly competitive kids,” Hobbs said. “Learning a new school and new traditions takes time, but it’s been awesome. Everybody has been extremely supportive.”

Hobbs has started to implement his principles and possession-oriented system prior to the start of the regular season in January. He said the Lady Scots will emphasize connectivity, passing, movement without the ball, and defensive pressure.

HP returns plenty of talent from last year’s 19-4-3 team, including Lucy Cox, Addie Brink, Reagan Johansen, Reese Liner, Adeline Jacobs, and Whitney Gross. Also back are goalkeepers Charlotte Pulliam and Paige Binns, who could split time.

Among the newcomers expected to make a quick impact are Brooklyn Baskin, Maggie Deskin, Wynn Ellis, and Sophie Miller.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth within the group,” Hobbs said. “I think we’re going to get contributions from a lot of different spots.”

HP will be tested early with high-profile tournaments in Southlake and Georgetown prior to the District 12-5A opener on Jan. 21 against Carrollton Creekview.

On the boys side, HP will look to build on the momentum from last year’s 20-win campaign that included a district championship in head coach Scott Turner’s debut season.

The Scots will be led by returnees Jack O’Grady, Jack Madsen, and Hafeey Shah, as well as goalkeeper Justin Ratner. They will open the schedule with the annual HP Classic tournament beginning Jan. 2.