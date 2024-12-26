Thursday, December 26, 2024

Nominate a Young Leader for People Newspapers’ 20 Under 40

Do you know a young adult making a difference in our community? Every year, People Newspapers recognizes 20 leaders, creators, and innovators under age 40 who are leaving their mark on Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.

20 Under 40 recipients are featured in a special section of our May issue and celebrated at an awards ceremony in April. Last year’s honorees included a high school student raising funds for the American Heart Association, and trailblazers in fields including law, design, medicine, education, marketing, real estate, communications, and nonprofits.

We would love to hear who our readers think should make the list this year. Click HERE to complete our short nomination form. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 10.

