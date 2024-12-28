Do You Want Some Sci-Fi With That?

Diners can expect some futuristic flavoring when they order food to be delivered on campus at Southern Methodist University.

Starship Robots beamed down to the university from their mothership, Starship Technologies, in 2022. They have been rolling around campus on six wheels ever since. The robots deliver everything from Chick-fil-A sandwiches to cake slices and coffee drinks.

Delivery time depends on location, but these Starships are speedy. On average, the robots take between eight and 10 minutes to drop off their food, said Mike Esquenazi, executive director of the SMU hospitality group.

And rapid doesn’t mean reckless. Each robot is equipped with 12 cameras, ultrasonic sensors, neural networks, and other technology. When they encounter an obstacle, Esquenazi said they can detect it and maneuver around it.

A 24-hour call center is available if a robot needs to phone home, but there’s usually assistance closer at hand.

“Students are really great about keeping an eye out for us,” Esquenazi said. “If one of them happens to have a wheel stuck for whatever reason, somebody’s going to help it along.”

The Starships fly around campus in nearly all weather. In dangerous conditions, they shelter in their home base outside of the campus eatery Mac’s Place. The robots also go there for recharging and cleaning at the end of busy days.

These well-mannered robots say, “Thank you. Have a nice day,” after diners pick up their food, and won’t tolerate misbehavior. If someone who didn’t order from a robot tries to open or move it, the mischief-maker will set off a loud siren, as well as be recorded by the Starship’s dozen cameras.

The Starships are patient, but only to a point. After 10 minutes of waiting, they’ll take off with any unclaimed food still inside. Slow-going gourmands receive a refund and can reorder.

SMU has a fleet of 23 robots, with 12 operating at any given time, Esquenazi said. Last year, the robots made 18,410 deliveries at the university. They operate from morning to midnight, and are busiest around lunchtime, said retail director Robert Cox.

Everything tastes better when delivered by Starship, so I decided to give the robots a try. I went to SMU and ordered a slice of Buddy V’s vanilla rainbow cake.

My robot arrived in less time than the app estimated with my cake nestled in a container on one side of its insulation. The slice was warm, moist, and delicious. And, about halfway through eating it, I realized that it was not the vanilla rainbow cake I had ordered, but was actually confetti cake.

I complained to Grubhub. The next day, I received an apology and a full refund. (The only harm done was to my waistline. The cake was excellent, and I would order it again.)

The robot deliveries, Esquenazi said, are one aspect of the best-in-class service that the SMU hospitality group continuously strives to provide.

“We’re always trying to be innovative,” he said, “and trying to bring great new experiences for students.”