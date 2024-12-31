Cancer Support Community North Texas Hosts Red Tie Gala

Cancer Support Community (CSCNT), the leading non-profit providing mental health and social support to people living with cancer and their families across North Texas, hosted its fourth annual Red Tie Gala at the Frontiers of Flight Museum Nov. 2.

CSCNT CEO Mirchelle Louis, along with gala co-chairs Robert Bunnett and oncologist Korie Flippo, M.D. and her husband Matt Tribolet, were joined by more than 250 attendees at the Golden Age of Flight-themed gala, with proceeds supporting thousands of North Texas patients and their families and caregivers.

The evening began with a VIP reception for top sponsors, with entertainment by band Signed Sealed Delivered and an aerialist on a ring in the center of the room. Guests, wearing vintage flight attire and 1950s glam, enjoyed cocktails and placed bids in the silent auction. Tapas stations featured a gourmet pasta station, herb crusted beef tenderloin carving station, ahi tuna and chicken picatta small plates, and a farm-to-market table with assorted salads and local vegetables and accompaniments.

Former WFAA Good Morning Texas host and CSCNT long-time advocate Hannah Davis welcomed guests. She reminded attendees that their generous support ensures that CSCNT continues in providing mental health support groups, nutritional and exercise classes, educational seminars and much more, especially at a time where institutional healthcare funding has affected so many nonprofits, including CSCNT.

CSCNT CEO Louis followed to thank guests for their support of this year’s event, including the co-chairs and many generous sponsors, especially presenting sponsor Woot! The co-chairs joined her on-stage to share their own personal involvement with CSCNT.

Louis presented this year’s THRIVE award to Helen Steele Bowles, founder of Brighter Magazine, a Dallas-based lifestyle magazine serving the mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of women affected by cancer.

Auctioneer John Beasley had attendees on their feet for a game of Heads and Tails, with one lucky guest winning a laptop. He then got the bidding going for the live auction items, including an Ultimate Sports Fan package with suites at the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks for two games, a weeklong stay at a private Croatian villa with a private pool for eight people.

Following the auction, a video of CSCNT participants who shared the life-changing impact the organization has had on their lives was featured. Two CSCNT participants with metastatic cancer patients then joined Louis on stage and shared personal testimonials with the room.

Celebrating more than 20 years in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT) has three clubhouses serving Dallas, Tarrant and Collin Counties, and through its affiliation with national Cancer Support Community, is the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide dedicated to helping ensure no one faces cancer alone. Completely free of charge, CSCNT is a place where people with cancer as well as their families and friends are learning to live with cancer and thrive beyond it through education, psychological support, networking, children’s programs, workshops and other cancer-centered resources. For more information, visit CancerSupportTexas.org.