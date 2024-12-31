Favorites of 2024: Country Music Legends Wow Gilley’s Audience

“I’m gonna ask you to lower your expectations,” joked Clint Black, explaining the concert would be informal — just the performers, their guitars and their observations on music and life. After pulling out his harmonica to accompany his 1997 hit, “Something That We Do,” the four artists traded songs with plenty of humor throughout the 75-minute show.

The intimate setting and incredible performances wowed the audience and made it one of my favorite events to attend in 2024.

The full story can be found HERE.