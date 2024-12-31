Genelle Hoffman Dahlberg

Genelle Hoffmann Dahlberg of Dallas, Texas passed away on December 4th, 2024, at the age of eighty-four. Born on October 11th, 1940, in Houston, Texas, Genelle was an incredible woman full of kindness, love and complete dedication to her family and friends.

Growing up, Genelle was always involved with music while helping her mother, Elsie, care for her baby brother, Harvey. Her father, Woodrow, a railroad Engineer, traveled a lot so she assisted her mother at home with Harvey during her youth. She and her high school musical friends formed a band called The Rythmettes, for whom she sang and played the snare drum (we still have it!) At one point during her young musical career, she shared the stage with Kenny Rogers! We were privileged to hear her tell that special story many times, with her beautiful smile and caring brown eyes so lovingly gazing upon us!

Genelle attended the University of Houston studying nursing and radiology then became an orthopedic Assistant at Herman Hospital. A few years later, she was hired as an Administrative Assistant and Interior Design Support for the large Architectural Engineering firm, CRS, Inc. One day, while working at CRS, she bumped into a man coming around the corner and the papers she was holding were flung to the ground. He helped her pick them up, they smiled, and they both went on their way. That man, Walter Dahlberg, would eventually become her loving husband of 56 years. Her career continued to blossom, as she passed the Series 7 exam, she then became a Certified Stockbroker for the firm of Dempsey Tegler, L.P.

After their marriage in 1968, Genelle and Walter moved to Dallas in 1970 so he could pursue a career in Landscape Architecture. They would soon have a son and daughter, and raise their family in Forest Hills, before moving to University Park in 1981. The family will never forget her beautiful voice singing lullabies like “Send in the Clowns” and “How Much Is That Doggie in the Window” while the children were little and, as they grew up, singing to Chicago, Air Supply, Bee Gees, Hall & Oats, Josh Groban and, at Christmas time, “A Muppet Family Christmas.” She was always up for “a bubbly” and always was graceful if the answer was “no.”

Genelle was involved in numerous volunteer organizations including Save Open Spaces, ASLA and St. John’s Episcopal School. In addition, she thoroughly enjoyed serving as a docent for Old City Park in Dallas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Hoffmann of La Grange, Texas and her mother, Elsie Prasifka Hoffmann of Park, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband, Walter Dahlberg, of Dallas, Texas, her son and daughter-in law, Scott and Suzanne, her daughter and son-in law, Whitney and Mitch Myers, and her brother, Harvey, and her sister-in-law, Connie. She has four adoring grandchildren, Beau Dahlberg, Sadie Dahlberg, Brooke Myers and Hunter Myers, who call her “Gigi” and cherished her love and warmth for them dearly. Her home was deemed the “Gigi Dahlberg Day Care Center and The Land of Yes,” as she cared for each of her four grandchildren many, many days as they were babies and adolescents.

The family would like to thank all the kind and caring nurses and staff at Brookdale White Rock Memory Care Facility. It was their dedication to their work and special care that comforted Genelle and our family during these past few difficult years.

There will be a private, family ceremony to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor to Alzheimer’s Association alz.org or to Christ the King Catholic Church.