Huskies Throw Hyer and Balto a Birthday Bash

Hyer Huskies marked their school’s milestone 75th birthday on Dec. 6 with party hats, songs, special guests, and a look back at the legacy of HPISD’s fourth elementary.

“This school belongs to you, and it also belongs to 75 years of students before you,” PTA president Ann Higginbottom told students. “You are part of a beautiful story in history, much bigger than yourselves.”

Higginbottom said that a new tree will be planted on school grounds in recognition of Hyer’s 75th year. Like the school’s young Huskies, the tree will grow tall and strong.

“This tree symbolizes the strong foundation that Hyer Elementary is built upon,” she said, “a legacy that will continue to bless families and children for generations to come.”

The students, who each received a birthday crown, then sang “Happy Birthday, Hyer.” They were led by the school’s mascot, Balto, who was also wearing a crown on one fluffy ear.

“Balto looks pretty good for 75, don’t you think?” Higginbottom asked shortly after the energetic and very coordinated mascot joined the celebration and began dancing for students while waving pom poms.

Hyer principal Debbie Burt thanked Higginbottom and the PTA for the school’s birthday gift. She remarked that many current students’ family members were once also Hyer Huskies.

“It’s just amazing to me always the generations of families who have been part of Hyer and help make it what it is today,” she said after the assembly, adding that the recent turf installation on the school’s field was made possible by years of fundraising. “Every family that has been at Hyer has contributed to what we have been able to achieve.”

Students rushed to hug Balto after the assembly ended with a singing of the school song.

“I didn’t know that Hyer has been a thing for 75 years,” fourth grader Max Ramundt said. “That’s a long time.”

Students were joined at the celebration by district administrators, superintendent Mike Rockwood, and several members of the Board of Trustees.

Board member Doug Woodward said the community’s deep roots and legacy, and the HPISD alumni who return to the district to raise their own children, are reasons the area is so unique.

“I think the history of this is something that will mean a lot to the families,” he said, “as the kids age up and they make their decisions on bringing their kids back here as well.”