DPD Details Cost of Viral Christmas Lights House

After a house located in the 6200 block of Deloache Avenue went viral with its adornment of Christmas lights and decorations, crowds flocked to the neighborhood, prompting teams of on and off-duty officers to handle traffic and pedestrians in order to ensure a safe environment.

In response to the resources brought in to control traffic, parking, and people walking across lanes of traffic and on private property, Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis asked the Dallas Police Department to quantify the impact of the “Deloache Christmas Lights House” on the police force.

Traffic backs up along public roadways including Preston Road.

According to the Department, on-duty DPD personnel were assigned to the location for eight nights, generating a total of 250.65 hours with the total expenses for on-duty resources reaching $25,375.04.

The expenses included $17,546.35 for personnel, $7,206.19 (250.65 hours @ $28.75 per hour) for vehicles, and $622.50 (½ hour fuel and maintenance) for a helicopter.

According to DPD’s report, the expenses provided do not include the personnel and costs of the off-duty Expanded Neighborhood Patrol.

The “Deloache Christmas Lights House” not only impacted the Department’s budget but affected staffing as well reported DPD, with the necessity of utilizing a total of 71 officers resulting in their unavailability to respond to calls for service while assigned to the viral social media location during the eight nights.

“While I appreciate homeowners lighting their homes to bring joy to others during the holidays, compromising public safety resources to this extent doesn’t reflect the spirit of the season. I’ll be directing staff to evaluate policy on how home displays can be balanced with consideration of neighbors and taxpayers,” said Councilmember Willis.