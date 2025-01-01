Favorites of 2024: Teens Start ZG BrightFuture

Enterprising and charitable students from Highland Park High School and St. Mark’s School of Texas formed nonprofit ZG BrightFuture and taught fun summer classes at the Arlington Park Recreational Center.

Ziling Zhou, of HPHS, and Christopher Guffey, of St. Mark’s, also brought in friends Jon Sustek and Samuel Craig, both of J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, and plan to expand the summer program to other area rec centers.

People Newspapers freelance contributor Josh Hickman wrote plenty of stories in 2024 but this one was top of mind when he was asked to name a favorite.

“This is mainly because the HPHS students are reaching out to less fortunate kids outside the Park Cities and are using their time to help educate and inspire those outside their usual social spheres,” Hickman said. “They are very earnest and engaged in their activities and doing their best to make a positive difference in the lives of children in underserved communities.”

