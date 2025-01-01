HPISD Students’ Robots Take on Tug-A-War

Highland Park ISD fifth and sixth graders added a futuristic twist to the classic tug-a-war competition when they put their robots to the test earlier this school year.

The robotics team members honed their math and science skills through the challenge, said math teacher Tim Caffee, who co-sponsors the team at McCulloch Intermediate School and Highland Park Middle School with engineering teacher James Sciandra.

“This is math in action. This is science in action,” he said. “And the kids learn it so much better than they ever would just watching a lecture or doing some problems.”

The winning teams in the tug-a-war challenge were:

First Place: Hayden Ernst, Barrett Brown, Nikko Numajiri

Second Place: Anna Markin, James Elmore, Liam Fan, Andrew Kelley

Third Place: Arthur Peck, Lucian Siegwart, Leo Hsu

