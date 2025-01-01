Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 23-29

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HIGH-PRICED JEWELRY HEIST

A burglar forced entry into a residence in the 9100 block of Guernsey Lane and stole several pieces of high value jewelry on Dec. 27.

24 Tuesday

A car was burglarized in the 6500 block of Northport Drive.

An unspecified theft occurred in the 6700 block of Mimosa Lane.

An automobile collision occurred in the 5200 block of Kelsey Road.

A front license plate was stolen in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road.

A theft of property occurred at a retail store in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

Possession of cocaine was found on an individual at NorthPark Center.

The window of a vehicle was broken, and items were stolen from inside the car at NorthPark Center.

25 Wednesday

A window was broken, and property was stolen from a vehicle in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

26 Thursday

PHOTO: Pixabay

An individual was found in possession of a controlled substance at NorthPark Center.

A motor vehicle theft occurred at NorthPark Center.

Credit cards were used without the owner’s consent at NorthPark Center.

An individual was given a criminal trespass warning at a grocery store located in the 10800 block of Preston Road.

27 Friday

An individual was charged with driving under the influence in the 7100 block of Glendora Avenue.

A criminal trespass affidavit was issued at a retail property in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

A report of a missing person occurred at Medical City Dallas.

A driver struck another vehicle and fled the scene in a parking lot at NorthPark Center.

A motor vehicle was stolen from NorthPark Center.

A driver fled the scene of a major accident in the 7900 block of Park Lane.

28 Saturday

An individual was found in possession of a plastic baggie possessing a white powder substance in the 4400 block of West Northwest Highway.

Vandalism of property occurred at NorthPark Center.

An individual was cited with criminal mischief at NorthPark Center.

An individual was driving under the influence in the 4400 block of West Northwest Highway.

29 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Items were stolen from a vehicle after it was broken into at NorthPark Center.

A motor vehicle was stolen from NorthPark Center.

A car was burglarized in the 6800 block of Webster Street.

An open building report was issued in the 12100 block of Vendome Place.