Steam-Powered Locomotive Learning

Trains at NorthPark puts visitors on track for educational experiences

With an ever-increasing focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics learning, an annual model railroad holiday exhibit has loaded up STEAM-themed features and inspiration this season.

As many parents know, STEAM is the new version of STEM-focused curriculum with the ‘A’ added for art.

This year, the Trains at NorthPark, a Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) fundraiser in its 37th year, includes models of various forms of transportation and travel hubs, bridges, and a power plant featuring oil derricks, coal cars, wind turbines, and power lines.

Fact sheets throughout plus activity books also help inspire visiting children to engage in STEAM learning.

“We are especially excited about the new features this year, which make the event more inclusive and engaging for everyone,” RMHD CEO Jill Cumnock said.

A scavenger hunt checklist of pop culture characters hidden throughout the attraction adds to the fun.

Along with dioramas of Washington D.C. and New York City sites such as the White House, the Washington Monument, and Grand Central Station, local landmarks include the State Fair of Texas, the Cotton Bowl, and even NorthPark itself.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of the Trains at NorthPark to an even larger audience this year,” Cumnock said. “This beloved tradition not only delights visitors of all ages but also plays a crucial role in supporting our mission.”

This season of trains, co-chaired by Becky Jones and Cory Bowen, aims to raise more than $1.1 million to help provide at no charge a home-away-from-home for families with sick children needing hospital care in Dallas.

In addition, to the new STEAM elements, this year’s exhibit includes a LEGO feature, brand-new merchandise, and technology to assist visually impaired patrons.

RMHD is partnering with Baltimore-based assistive tech company ReBokeh Vision Technologies to equip visitors with low vision with a mobile-based software that helps them adjust the appearance of the world around them.

Bank of Texas is presenting the event for the 16th consecutive year.

“This partnership reflects our core values of community, compassion and commitment to making a positive impact,” said Chris Holder, executive director of corporate banking. “We are delighted to contribute to an event that brings joy to families during the holiday season and embodies our dedication to supporting those in need.”