Favorites of 2024: Professional Runner Trains Youth Through SpeedKIDZ

Been passed by any small children zipping around the track at Germany Park recently? Odds are, they’re SpeedKIDZ coached by Olympic Trials qualifier Dawn Grunnagle.

Grunnagle’s SpeedKIDZ and their high school counterparts can be found at Germany Park every Monday and Wednesday. And when she’s not coaching the SpeeedKIDZ, Grunnagle is no slowpoke herself. Her running resume includes three Olympic Trials qualifying times, the most recent in 2020 at the Berlin Marathon when she was 42, and two gold medals at the 2019 USA Masters National Championships in Torun, Poland.

People Newspapers featured Grunnagle as one of this year’s Remarkable Women, and her story was one of my favorites of 2024.

