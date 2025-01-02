Thursday, January 2, 2025

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

John O'Grady and Highland Park will start tournament play against Wylie on Thursday at Highlander Stadium. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Scots Kick Off Season with Home Tourney

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

A new year means a new high school soccer season. And for the Highland Park boys, that means another edition of the season-opening HP Classic tournament.

The Scots will start their 2025 campaign against Wylie at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Highlander Stadium. They also will meet South Grand Prairie on Friday and Midlothian on Saturday.

As part of the round-robin format, each of the four participating teams will play three games over three days during the event. There is no girls division in the tournament this season.

HP is looking to return to the playoffs this season in Class 5A. The Scots will head to the Allen Eagle Showcase tournament on Jan. 9, and will start District 12-5A play on Jan. 21 at Carrollton Creekview.

You May Also Like

Sisterhood Fueled Hardwood Success for HP Senior Guard

Todd Jorgenson 0

Favorites of 2024: Runner Trains Youth Through SpeedKIDZ

Sarah Hodges 0

HPHS Grad Sails in Competitions Around the Globe

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *