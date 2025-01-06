Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 16-22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GRINCH ON THE RUN!

Officers discovered a large, inflatable Grinch decoration scheming to block the road in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 22. Based on the officers’ knowledge of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” they tracked the culprit to a home displaying inflatable “Cindy Lou Who” and “Max” decorations. They left a business card at the home, and booked the Grinch into an HPDPS temporary storage locker.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

Reported at 4:14 a.m.: A 20-year-old man received a citation on Bryn Mawr Drive for consuming alcohol while being under the legal drinking age.

A thief may have a dirty conscience and very clean laundry after stealing Tide Liquid Detergent, Tide Detergent Pods and paper towels from CVS on Preston Road at about 5:47 p.m.

17 Tuesday

A scoundrel stole an HP Laptop, $1,800, and gift cards to Target and The Capital Grille from a 2022 Land Rover parked near Hillstone on Preston Road at about 5:07 p.m.

18 Wednesday

The driver of a blue Land Rover Defender took off after hitting a GMC Yukon on Amherst Avenue at about 8:01 a.m.

A sneaky thief stole a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 before 8:22 a.m. while it was parked on Rosedale Avenue.

Forgery involving the identifying information of a 60-year-old man was reported at 1:11 p.m. on Purdue Street.

How do you turn a blue Ford Bronco into an ATM? Leave it unlocked with money inside at about 3:17 p.m. in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue.

Reported at 7:15 p.m. on Bryn Mawr Drive: A 15-year-old boy received threatening messages regarding photos.

A joyrider took off in a stolen 2016 Chevy Silverado at about 9:14 p.m. in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

19 Thursday

A thief left empty-handed after apparently trying hard to steal an unlocked 2007 Chevy Silverado from Milton Avenue at about 1:52 a.m. The scoundrel left behind damage to the truck’s ignition, steering column, and center console, as well as blood samples taken by officers.

Reported at 3:28 a.m. on Rosedale Avenue: An online scam involving a vehicle whose victim was a 73-year-old man.

Police responded to a report of an attempted burglary or criminal mischief at about 8:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Marquette Street.

A reckless roadster kept going after hitting a 2020 GMC Yukon on Emerson Avenue at about 1:49 p.m.

A careless cruiser did not stop after striking a vehicle on Stanford Avenue at about 2:18 p.m.

20 Friday

Officers made a traffic stop on Lovers Lane at about 2:48 a.m., and arrested an 18-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated.

A possibly caffeine-craving bandit burglarized White Rock Coffee on Hillcrest Avenue at about 5:13 a.m.

Reported at 7:51 a.m.: A thief stole a Toyota 4Runner parked on Bryn Mawr Drive the night of Dec. 18.

Police arrested a 63-year-old man for public intoxication at about 6:54 p.m. on Shenandoah Avenue.

A car thief took off in a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 on Villanova Drive at about 7:39 p.m., along with a Key FOB, driver’s license, watch, wallet, purse, and personal Will document.

21 Saturday

An auto thief stole a locked 2011 Chevy Suburban at about 3:16 a.m. on Centenary Drive.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Monday

Reported at 2:41 p.m.: A porch pirate stole a package containing a tablecloth valued at $37 from a home in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue before 8 a.m. on Dec. 14.

A license plate looter stole the rear plate of a 2023 Cadillac Escalade parked in the 4300 block of MacArthur Avenue before 2:45 p.m.

Reported at 8:22 p.m. in the 5000 block of Airline Road: A woman told officers that someone she did not know had emailed her threatening to circulate intimate information unless she spoke with them via the Telegram app.

17 Tuesday

A woman reported a mail mishap at 3:54 p.m.: A package containing a Verizon return box was sent to her address in the 4900 block of Lakeside Drive, but to a recipient who didn’t live there.

18 Wednesday

A 64-year-old man was arrested at about 7:59 a.m. in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive for assault causing bodily injury.

19 Thursday

A poor parker did not leave information after swiping a 2008 Infiniti G37 in the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 9:10 p.m.

A misbehaving motorist hit a Mercedes-Benz GL450 in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 8:20 p.m., and drove off without leaving information.

20 Friday

Someone left some unusual holiday gifts in a backyard in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue before 3:46 p.m.: a Mercedes-Benz key fob and brown lighter.