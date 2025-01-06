Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PRESENTS OVERBOARD

PHOTO: Pixabay

Did two NEST scented candles, a Wear Felicity Christmas tree ornament, and a blue lululemon belt bag fall out of Santa’s sleigh on the way to your house? Try checking the temporary evidence room at HPDPS. A bag containing the items was recovered by patrol officers in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 25.

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Monday

A thief stole equipment used by contractors to spray foam from a Chevy in the 2800 block of Stanford Avenue at about 4:39 p.m.

A classy criminal stole black high heels and a cashmere sweater at about 6:32 p.m. from a 2023 Audi in front of Luminary Lifestyle in The Plaza at Preston Center.

24 Tuesday

A Christmas Eve criminal burglarized a vehicle in Snider Plaza at about 12:19 p.m.

A cold-hearted criminal stole a brown jacket from a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover at about 12:59 p.m. in The Plaza at Preston Center.

A brazen burglar stole a purse, wallet, debit cards, and consulate identification from a locked 2014 Ford Escape in Snider Plaza at about 5:26 p.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

25 Wednesday

A rotten robber struck CVS on Mockingbird Lane before 7:19 p.m., stealing Dawn Ultra dish soap, Lysol disinfectant spray, Tide Pods laundry detergent, and other products.

26 Thursday

Officers investigated a traffic violation at about 3 a.m. on Baltimore Drive and arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, and on a warrant. Evidence included a white crystal substance, a green leafy substance, pills, a blue glass pipe in bubble wrap, and a cigar punch.

A burglar broke into a GMC Sierra in The Plaza at Preston Center at about 5:15 p.m. and stole a backpack, workout gear, and four firearms: two Ruger AR-10s, a Sig Sauer AR-10, and a Smith & Wesson AR-15.

Officers issued a citation for disturbance to a 55-year-old man at about 6:45 p.m. on Amherst Avenue.

27 Friday

A greedy thief stole a bracelet from a locked 2023 Cadillac Escalade on Preston Road at about 5:15 p.m.

Reported at 7:33 p.m.: A stolen license plate was recovered in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

Reported at 11:34 p.m.: Officers investigated a reckless driver and arrested an 18-year-old man for evading arrest and driving under the influence on Devonshire Road.

28 Saturday

Officers made a traffic stop at about 1:56 a.m. and arrested a 47-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated on Lovers Lane.

Reported at 3:44 p.m.: Armed Robbers stole two money bags and a firearm from a cash-in-transit employee leaving CVS on Preston Road before fleeing in a dark gray Jeep. Police described the suspects as two Black males wearing dark hoodies, masks, and gloves. The police department asked residents to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 214-363-3000 with any information that could assist in the investigation.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported at 9:48 p.m.: A man tried to record under the skirt of a 12-year-old girl in The Plaza at Preston Center.

29 Sunday

A corrupt card player stole Pokemon cards from a specialty store in Snider Plaza at about 4:08 p.m.