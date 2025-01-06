Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 30-Jan. 5

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GOODBYE, SIDE MIRROR

The reckless roadster who hit a 2018 Ford F-150 before 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive drove off without leaving information but left behind a side mirror.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

A 46-year-old woman was arrested for assault involving family violence at about 5 p.m. at an undisclosed location.

1 Wednesday

A 17-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a minor crash at about 1:52 a.m. on Southwestern Boulevard.

Reported at 10:11 a.m. at the Moody Family YMCA on Preston Road: A brazen burglar stole money, a driver’s license and a house key from a 2023 Lexus.

3 Friday

How easy was it for a thief to steal a 2024 Land Rover, Bottega purse, tennis equipment, a credit card, and a debit card from a side driveway on Centenary Drive at about 9:38 a.m.? The keys were in the car.

Why make the trek to a home improvement store when there’s an unlocked Ford F-350 on Bryn Mawr Drive? A thief stole two Hilti hammers, a drill, a flashlight, batteries, chargers, tubing cutters, and multiple other tools at about 4:55 p.m.

A brazen burglar stole a laptop bag, laptop, chargers, AirPods, and personal documents from a locked 2018 BMW at about 5:37 p.m. on Villanova Drive.

4 Saturday

Officers arrested a 20-year-old woman for assault involving family violence at about 11:59 p.m. on Hillcrest Avenue.

5 Sunday

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for assault and driving while intoxicated at about 12:07 a.m. in the 3300 block of Amherst Avenue. Property logged by officers included a Maverick 88 shotgun, a King Arthur broad sword, a cleaver, two machetes, two more swords, a short sword, and an Oz-Kurt knife.

A shoplifter stole sex toys from the CVS in Snider Plaza at about 10:11 a.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

31 Tuesday

A locked 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 and a set of keys were reported missing from the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue at 8:13 a.m.

1 Wednesday

A porch pirate stole a FedEx envelope containing documents, a box with clothing worth $50, and another box containing three designer Hermes and Zimmermann swimsuits worth a total of $2,500, at about 6:20 a.m. from a home in the 3800 block of Miramar Avenue.

2 Thursday

A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a weapon without a license, a warrant probation violation, and theft of a firearm at about 2 a.m. in the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive.

An Uber driver delivered an iPhone that had been left in her vehicle to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety at 4700 Drexel Drive at about 7:41 p.m.

3 Friday

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for failing to identify herself, violating open container laws, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on warrants at about 9:53 p.m. at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Miramar Avenue.

4 Saturday

A license plate larcenist stole the plate of a trailer parked in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue before 10:46 a.m.

5 Sunday

A 46-year-old woman was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member at about 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue.