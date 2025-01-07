Beckett, HP Boys Roll Past The Colony

Less than a week after having its 15-game boys basketball winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion, Highland Park bounced back in a major way on Friday.

The Scots dominated powerhouse The Colony, cruising to a 73-46 win to remain unbeaten in District 12-5A play.

Henry Beckett continued his string of torrid offensive games by scoring a game-high 24 points for HP. Canon Wyatt, Jacob Ariyo, and Will Saunders added 10 apiece.

The outburst came on the heels of a season-best scoring output during a 98-55 thrashing of Carrrollton R.L. Turner on Dec. 31, which helped to erase the sting of a buzzer-beating loss in a nondistrict matchup with Frisco Liberty on Dec. 28.

That defeat ended a streak of 15 consecutive wins for the Scots (17-4, 3-0), which covered more than six weeks and included two tournament championships. District play continues for HP with a game at Carrollton Newman Smith on Tuesday.