Preston Hollow Crime Report Dec. 30-Jan. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FIREARMS NOT FIREWORKS

The loud popping noises heard in the 6100 block of Del Roy Drive Dec. 31 were not the result of celebratory New Year’s Eve fireworks but were instead from an accidental discharge of a firearm.

31 Tuesday

The front license plate was stolen from a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

An unspecified offense occurred at a business located in the 5500 block of Caruth Haven Lane.

1 Wednesday

A driver fled the scene after colliding with another vehicle in the 7700 block of Southwestern Blvd.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 9200 block of Midway Road.

Cash was stolen during the burglary of a pharmacy located in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

A burglary occurred after the front door of a vacant house was pried open in the 5300 block of Bowser Ave.

An individual left the premises without leaving information after damaging a vehicle in the 7100 block of Chipperton Drive.

A motor vehicle theft occurred at NorthPark Center.

Destruction of property and vandalism occurred in the 7700 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

2 Thursday

The theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 5300 block of West University Blvd.

3 Friday

A bait car was activated during a theft attempt in a parking structure at Preston Center.

A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 6500 block of Del Norte Lane.

A gun was pointed at another individual in the 7900 block of Southwestern Blvd.

A motor vehicle was stolen from NorthPark Center.

A resident in the 4200 block of Bonham Street contacted authorities after receiving harassing phone calls and text messages.

4 Saturday

Vandalism of property occurred at a restaurant in the 5000 block of West Lovers Lane.

A person was reported missing from a medical facility in the 7900 block of Northaven Road.

5 Sunday

The theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 3700 block of Bolivar Drive.