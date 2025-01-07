Support the Homeless During Inclement Weather

Dallas residents can crank up their heaters later this week, but that’s not an option for the area’s homeless.

More than 3,000 people experience homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties on any given night, and nearly one-third of those individuals are unsheltered, according to a 2024 count by the nonprofit Housing Forward.

The Austin Street Center and its partners manage Dallas’ inclement weather shelters during weather events. The Center operates a shuttle network to transport individuals to safe shelters, where they receive meals, showers, and medical care.

Click HERE to support the Austin Street Center’s efforts. In addition to monetary donations, the Center is in need of new, or clean and in good condition:

Blankets

Towels

Bottled Water

Over the Counter Medicine / Non-drowsy allergy Medicine

Laundry Detergent

Travel Size Toiletries

Coats / Jackets

The Center does not need children’s items, furniture, or household goods. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1717 Jeffries St., Dallas, TX 75226.