UP City Council Recognizes Hockaday Student’s Initiative

The University Park City Council has recognized Rabel McNutt, a student at The Hockaday School, for her initiative to display “In God We Trust” in the City Council Chamber.

The Council presented McNutt with a Certificate of Appreciation at its Jan. 7 meeting.

Council members heard a petition from McNutt to display “In God We Trust” during a meeting last February. At that meeting, McNutt told the Council that adding the text would foster patriotism, express confidence in the country’s future, and “serve as a reminder to make decisions for the betterment of all.”

“Regardless of your particular denomination, we all acknowledge a greater purpose in making decisions for the betterment of everyone,” she said in February. “Having ‘In God We Trust’ inscribed in this courtroom symbolizes unity and emphasizes that we are working for the well-being of all, not just a special group.”

The Council approved the inscription of the national motto at its May 21, 2024 meeting.

Also during its Jan. 7 meeting, the Council received an update on the Miracle Mile improvements project.

The project includes roadway, sidewalk, traffic signal, and landscaping upgrades to the section of Lovers Lane between Douglas Avenue and the North Dallas Tollway. It will improve traffic flow and congestion, increase the number of parking spaces, and create a more functional and attractive space, according to the city’s Capital Projects webpage.

The project is projected to cost $11.692 million, with $4.538 million funded by the city of University Park. Remaining funds would come from Dallas County, the city of Dallas, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

Construction is slated to last from April 2025 to early fall 2026.

Lovers Lane will not be closed during construction, director of engineering Katie Barron said. Traffic will be diverted through parking areas while initial work is done on the street. Once the street has reopened, the project is slated to continue in sections one block at a time, she explained.