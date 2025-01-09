Dog Days of Winter

The kids aren’t the only ones having a blast during the Texas winter snow blast.

While Dallas residents avoid driving on slick streets and hunker down around warm fireplaces, it seems the hours of falling snow haven’t discouraged many Preston Hollow neighbors from venturing out to let their four-legged friends enjoy a chilly frolic.

“Our Goldens love it,” Deanna Marchand said, the Preston Hollow resident joking that, “It looks like their thick fur coats are keeping them warmer than ours are.”

Despite the consistent snowfall, a steady stream of dog owners walked along Northaven Trail. Several of the pups were particularly energized by the atypical weather conditions, with some seen jumping through snow piles on the bridge, others digging their snouts into the powdery fluff, and one taking a back roll in a fresh blanket of snow.