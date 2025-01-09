How Ex-Jesuit Standout Became a Record-Breaking Unicorn

Now at TCU, Henry Beckman has rare combination of speed, stamina

Doug Robinson points out the fluidity in each stride, how Henry Beckman minimizes the contact between his feet and the ground when he runs.

As the longtime Jesuit Dallas track and field coach points out, that’s characteristic of a sprinter, although Beckman has the unique ability to maintain it over long distances.

That’s part of what enabled Beckman — now a freshman at TCU — to become a state qualifier in two sports and set Jesuit school records in three different events.

“He’s probably the most mechanically sound runner I’ve ever worked with,” Robinson said. “His combination of speed and stamina fits very well with the best middle-distance runners. He’s got a competitive edge, too.”

Beckman set a new school mark in the 800 meters at the prestigious Jesuit-Sheaner Relays last season. He also was part of record-setting relays at two distances.

That multifaceted proficiency has defined the Preston Hollow native ever since he entered his first race at the Moody Family YMCA in fifth grade. Beckman randomly told his parents he wanted to run the mile. He wound up setting the meet record.

“That was the first time I actually raced in a meet,” Beckman said. “It definitely was an eye-opener. I knew I wanted to do that in high school and get really good at it.”

At Jesuit, Beckman’s versatility proved useful. His breakthrough came during his junior season at Lovejoy, where he won the 800 and lowered his own personal-best time by 3 seconds.

Already entrenched as a middle-distance specialist, Beckman used cross-country training to boost his endurance. He dropped football after his sophomore year to focus on running.

He was injured for most of his debut cross country season, but as a senior, he reached the Class 6A state meet. The same guy who could sprint 400 meters in under 48 seconds could also finish a 5K in 15.5 minutes.

“There’s no better feeling than coming across the finish line in first place,” Beckman said. “That’s all I think about whenever we’re going through a rough workout.”

Beckman started in two cross country meets this fall for TCU and will be a middle-distance specialist when the Horned Frogs begin their indoor track season in January.

“It’s a big change. The competition is 100 times better,” said Beckman, whose father, Andrew, ran for the Horned Frogs during the early 1990s. “It’s great to have guys who are faster than me to run with, so I can push myself every practice. I think I’ve adjusted to it well.”